Habitat for Humanity volunteers clean up, rehab Sunnyslope neighborhood

Dozens of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo, and local churches went through Sunnyslope picking up trash and working with paintbrushes to make the community a nicer place to live.

Sally Martinez has lived in the neighborhood for years, and her house needed some work.

"This would have taken me weeks to do," she said. "Weeks."

Her home was freshened up with a coat of paint – a color she picked out herself.

"I brought this rock home with me from Sedona, and it looks like it's going to blend in a little, so I've got Sedona here in Sunnyslope," she said.

The renovations on her home are just a piece of the work being done by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in Sunnyslope over the weekend.

"Happy to be here serving, doing a little alley clean up," Pastor Jermone Parker from First Community Church said. "No better way to spend a Saturday morning."

Martinez says her house has never looked better.

"This is amazing to have the volunteers here to do this for me," she said. "I couldn't have asked for a better blessing."

It's the people, like Sally, who make it all worth it.

"When I get to talk to them, it makes it all worthwhile," Pastor Parker said. "You know, all the meetings and all the emails, all that stuff has a different weight and value when you get to see the homeowners and share in their pride in the community."