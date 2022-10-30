West Phoenix rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The scene of a deadly crash investigation near 75th Avenue and Camelback.

One person died and four others were hurt in a rollover crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday morning, according to Phoenix Fire.

Fire officials say the collision involved multiple vehicles, but did not release any details on what led up to the accident.

One person did not survive their injuries, and four other people were hospitalized.

A 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are in critical condition. The other two survivors, a 36-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, are in stable condition.

No names were released. Phoenix Police is handling the investigation.

