Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say

Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught.

Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Police saw multiple people running from the area and discovered that an "undetermined number of persons" started shooting outside the house during a party.

No injuries were reported, and the shooters have not been caught, police said.

One party attendee was arrested for having an outstanding arrest warrant, while another was taken into custody on charges not related to the shooting.

"This is an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any threat to the public," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Another party shooting in Phoenix

Meanwhile, Phoenix police officers are investigating after shots were fired during a party at a home near 18th Street and Campbell at 11 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Police confirmed that there were signs that a shooting happened, but no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

At least 50 people were at the party when officers arrived.

