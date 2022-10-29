Piestewa Peak hiker suffers a seizure, falls off the steep trail, fire department says

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A man was hiking on the Piestewa Peak trail in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 29, had a seizure and fell, the fire department said.

The man, in his 30s, "fell off the north side" of the trail around 4 p.m, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas. Family members called 911 when they noticed he was experiencing a possible seizure and then fell.

When rescue crews made their way over to the man, he was stable, but wasn't able to move much, Douglas said. He was taken down the mountain by first responders.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.