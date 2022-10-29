Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms

article

A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said.

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.

"Officers used video surveillance obtained from businesses where the suspect used the stolen credit cards and compared it to surveillance video provided from EōS Fitness to link six locker burglaries to eleven credit card thefts and eight fraudulent uses. This also helped in identifying the suspect, who was an EōS Fitness member," police detailed.

Freeman was arrested on Oct. 28 in Tempe and was booked into jail. He's being held on a $2,600 bond.

He's accused of six counts of third-degree burglary, 11 counts of theft of a credit card, and eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.