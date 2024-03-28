105-year-old eclipse buff excited to see his 13th eclipse on April 8

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
8
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

105-year-old eclipse buff excited to see his 13th eclipse on April 8

By Dionne Anglin
Published  March 28, 2024 10:40am MST
Eclipses
FOX 4

Eclipse buff, 105, excited to see his 13th eclipse

Retired engineer Laverne Biser is an eclipse aficionado. The 105-year-old has seen a dozen of them, and the total solar eclipse on April 8 will be his 13th.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Retired engineer Laverne Biser has built a lot of things, including his own telescopes.

"I was interested in astronomy all of my life, ever since high school," Biser said.

Biser is an eclipse aficionado. The 105-year-old has seen a dozen of them, and the total solar eclipse on April 8 will be his 13th.

032724-105-YEAR-OLD-ECLIPSE-FAN-LV_KDFW9c32_186_mp_00.12.38.26.jpg

"My first solar eclipse was 1963. I’ve got a list of them right there on the table," Biser said. "1963, 1972, 79, 84, 88, 91, 94, 98, 99, 2012, 2017, 2023."

And he remembers them all.

Thanks to photos and keepsakes, he has memories of traveling the world with his two children and his late wife to view the events he describes as "a fantastic thing to see."

"The first one was at Dover, Foxcroft, Maine. I drove on my vacation. I drove up there to see that," he recalled. "You see one, you want to see them all, and everybody yells, ‘Hey, look at that.’"

Biser, who lives in Fort Worth, said he’ll be with his daughter in Plano on April 8.

"Over here, I’m at the edge of the pattern and it doesn’t last very long. Over there is closer to the middle. It’ll last three or four minutes over there. That’s where we’re going to go. My daughter is there in Plano," Biser explained.

Though he’s good at the tedious process of building a telescope, he’s happy he won’t need one this time.

"If it stays clear, and you keep watching it, just watch it and use your glasses when it’s a partial eclipse," he said. "But when it goes total, take those off and look, and it’s something beautiful to see. It’ll excite you."