14 people involved in Wittmann multi-car crash, Arizona Fire and Medical says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Fourteen people were involved in a multi-car crash on Grand Avenue in Wittmann on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Grand Avenue near Center Street.
Arizona Fire and Medical says 14 people were evaluated at the scene of the crash, and six people will likely be treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Arizona DPS says the cause of the crash remains unknown for now.
Map of the area where the crash happened: