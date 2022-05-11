Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

15 North Carolina students sent to hospital after school bus collides head-on with dump truck

By Greg Norman
Published 
U.S.
FOX News
Image 1 of 4

Image: WJZY/News Nation

A head-on collision between a school bus and a dump truck Wednesday in North Carolina has left 15 students hospitalized, officials say.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg School District, in a statement, said 40 students were traveling on the bus at the time of the crash this morning.

"Bus 222 is a school bus that serves South Mecklenburg high school," the district said. "The school bus driver is also injured." 

Local medical officials told Queen City News that one person has life-threatening injuries and another has serious injuries following the crash. The 15 students are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the crash happened at Sharon Brook Drive and Sharon Road West, which is less than 2 miles from the school. 

A Charlotte Fire official told WCNC that it took 30 minutes to free the bus driver from the wreckage and an hour for the truck driver.

Police are on-scene and investigating. 

FOX News' Kim Wagner contributed to this report.

