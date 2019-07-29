16-year-old Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf wins Fortnite competition, takes home $3 million prize

A 16-year-old has won $3 million after winning a video game competition.

According to Yahoo News, 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf -- also known as 'Bugha' -- won the Fortnite World Cup on Sunday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. He brought home a $3 million prize.

USA Today said that Bugha beat out 40 million players who entered the competition online. Only 100 of those participants competed in New York.

Epic Games, the company behind the video game, awarded more than $40 million in prizes throughout the tournament, Yahoo News reported.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.