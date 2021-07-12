Expand / Collapse search
17 million gallons of sewage spills into ocean; beaches between El Segundo, Dockweiler closed

By Mary Stringini
Published 
California
FOX 10 Phoenix
Hyperion-Water-Reclamation-Plant.jpg article

Aerial photo from SkyFOX over the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant near Dockweiler State Beach.

LOS ANGELES - Approximately 17 million gallons of untreated sewage discharged into the ocean on Sunday night, prompting the closure of beaches between El Segundo and the Dockweiler RV Park, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday.

How did this happen?

The sewage discharge was a result of excessive debris which caused a backup Sunday night at the Hyperion Treatment Plant.

According to a statement from Timeyin Dafeta, Hyperion Executive Plant Manager, the plant became inundated with overwhelming quantities of debris, causing backup of the headworks facilities. This caused the plant's relief system to be triggered and "sewage flows were controlled through the plant's one-mile outfall and discharge of untreated sewage into Santa Monica Bay".  

The plant manager says during eight hours of discharge, approximately 17 million gallons of sewage was discharged. Dafeta says this was done in order to prevent the plant from going completely offline and discharging more raw sewage.

"Protocols for notifying regulatory agencies and the State's Office of Emergency Services were followed, plant staff was onsite all night and resolved the issue early this morning. Water quality sampling and testing of shoreline (beach) samples are currently being conducted, and our monitoring vessel traveled to both outfalls to make observations and take samples for analyses following regulatory permit protocols," read a statement from the plant. 

Several beaches near Dockweiler closed after 17 million gallons of sewage spills into the ocean

Dafeta says all flows are being treated through its standard treatment process. 

How much sewage was spilled?

Hyperion Plant says roughly 17 million gallons of raw sewage was spilled. This is roughly 6% of their daily load. 

The plant is currently investigating the cause of the debris and repairs are being made to any damaged equipment.

Which beaches are closed?

The spillage caused the closure of local beaches. The beaches from El Segundo to the Dockweiler RV Park were closed for swimming Monday afternoon. It was unclear when they would reopen. The public is urged to avoid the water near the Santa Monica Bay. 

Water samples are currently being tested.

The plant is the largest sewage treatment facility in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area and one of the largest plants in the world.

