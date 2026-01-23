18-year-old killed in Avondale shooting, teenager in custody
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A teenager is in custody after police say a shooting on Friday inside an Avondale home left a man dead.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Jan. 23 near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Avondale Police say an 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old who knew the victim, is in custody.
There is no known threat to the public.
What we don't know:
No names were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Avondale detectives are investigating the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Avondale Police Department