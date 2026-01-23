Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old killed in Avondale shooting, teenager in custody

By
Published  January 23, 2026 8:47am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Avondale shooting: Man killed, teen in custody

Avondale shooting: Man killed, teen in custody

Police say a 16-year-old is in custody after an 18-year-old man died after being shot inside a home on Jan. 23 near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The Brief

    • Police say an 18-year-old man died after being shot at a home on Jan. 23 near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
    • The suspect in the shooting, a 16-year-old, is in custody.
    • No identities have been released in this case.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A teenager is in custody after police say a shooting on Friday inside an Avondale home left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Jan. 23 near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

Avondale Police say an 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old who knew the victim, is in custody.

There is no known threat to the public. 

What we don't know:

No names were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Avondale detectives are investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Avondale Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyAvondaleNews