18-year-old killed in Avondale shooting, teenager in custody

A teenager is in custody after police say a shooting on Friday inside an Avondale home left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Jan. 23 near Central Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Avondale Police say an 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old who knew the victim, is in custody.

There is no known threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No names were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Avondale detectives are investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened