18-year-old shot, killed during Gilbert house party

An 18-year-old man was shot to death during a house party in Gilbert overnight, police confirmed.

The shooting happened just after midnight on June 18 in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Ash Street.

Gilbert investigators say the 18-year-old had been involved in some kind of fight in a backyard when he was shot in the chest and torso.

The victim died from his injuries in the hospital. His name was not released.

No information was released about a possible suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to reach out to Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500.