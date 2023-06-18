18-year-old shot, killed during Gilbert house party
GILBERT, Ariz. - An 18-year-old man was shot to death during a house party in Gilbert overnight, police confirmed.
The shooting happened just after midnight on June 18 in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Ash Street.
Gilbert investigators say the 18-year-old had been involved in some kind of fight in a backyard when he was shot in the chest and torso.
The victim died from his injuries in the hospital. His name was not released.
No information was released about a possible suspect.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to reach out to Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500.
