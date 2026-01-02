$1M bond for Phoenix murder suspect deemed a flight risk

The Brief Phoenix Police arrested 25-year-old Efrain Cuevas Jr. on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal October shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Cuevas is being held on a $1 million cash bond after prosecutors labeled him a flight risk, alleging he made multiple attempts to flee to Mexico following the shooting.



Phoenix Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly October shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Efrain Cuevas Jr.

What we know:

Efrain Cuevas Jr., 25, is accused of second-degree murder after investigators linked him to the death of a man found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died. Police have not released his identity.

Cuevas is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. Prosecutors argued for the high amount, stating Cuevas is a flight risk who allegedly attempted to flee to Mexico several times following the shooting.

FOX 10 is awaiting court documents to clarify the motive behind the attack and how investigators identified Cuevas as the suspect.

Map of the area where the shooting happened