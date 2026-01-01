2 adults found shot on New Year's Day in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Two people were shot early Thursday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood, and police say no suspects are in custody.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found two adults who had been shot. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of area where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department