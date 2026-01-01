Expand / Collapse search

2 adults found shot on New Year's Day in Phoenix neighborhood

By
Updated  January 1, 2026 8:54am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Double shooting in Phoenix leaves 2 adults hurt

Double shooting in Phoenix leaves 2 adults hurt

Two adults are expected to survive after they were found shot on Jan. 1 near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police say no suspects are in custody.

The Brief

    • Two adults were found shot on Jan. 1 near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
    • Both victims are expected to survive. No suspects are in custody.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - Two people were shot early Thursday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood, and police say no suspects are in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found two adults who had been shot. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of area where the shooting happened

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews