2 arrested after train burglarized in northern Arizona

The Brief Two people were arrested after a train was burglarized on I-40 near Seligman in Yavapai County, the sheriff's office said. The suspects were not identified.



The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at around midnight on Oct. 18 along Interstate 40 near Seligman, when a BNSF train reported being burglarized by a suspect in a white box truck.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, the white box truck and another vehicle fled the area and headed westbound on I-40. The deputy followed the vehicles while awaiting backup.

"DPS and Kingman PD attempted a traffic stop of the suspects truck as it arrived in Kingman, but when the truck failed to yield, DPS deployed stop sticks forcing the truck to come to a stop," the sheriff's office said.

The box truck driver fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. The driver of the second vehicle was also arrested.

The suspects were not identified.

"Train burglaries have sky-rocketed over the last year, resulting in millions of dollars in goods being stolen," the sheriff's office said. "YCSO will continue to partner with law enforcement and railroad agency partners in an attempt to prevent these potentially dangerous crimes from occurring, and in apprehending the criminals."