2 children in critical condition after their father shot them, Chandler PD says

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Alma School and Queen Creek roads on Saturday.

"At this time what we know is a father shot his two children and then himself," stated Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department.

Officials say the father was pronounced dead at the scene and the two children were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

