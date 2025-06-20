2 dead after small plane crashes southwest of Tucson

The Brief A small plane crashed in Pima County, which left both passengers dead. The Pima County Sheriff's Department identified the victims as Miguel Ornelas, 41, and Robert Guerrero, 74.



On June 19, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed a plane crash that occurred southwest of Tucson, which left two people dead.

What we know:

PCSD has identified the two victims as Miguel Ornelas, 41, the student pilot and owner of the plane, and Robert Guerrero, 74, the flight instructor.

Just after 2:30 p.m., PCSD was informed of a crash in Green Valley. The United States Airforce contacted PCSD about a plane that had left Ryan Airfield and had not returned.

The department’s Search and Rescue and Traffic Unit began a response to the plane's last coordinates.

One of PCSD’s helicopters located the plane in a very remote location on state trust land. A sergeant with the Search and Rescue Unit confirmed the two victims had died.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Kevin Adger of the Pima County Sheriff's Department stated, "The PCSD Traffic Unit is now assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board with their investigation of this crash."