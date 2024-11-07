Expand / Collapse search
2 dead in wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix

By
Updated  November 7, 2024 7:13am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly wrong-way crash in Phoenix

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The Brief

    • A wrong-way crash on Nov. 7 along I-17 near Buckeye Road left two people dead.
    • The victims were not identified.
    • A third person involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

PHOENIX - Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 7 near Buckeye Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman who was driving in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes crashed into another vehicle.

The wrong-way driver was killed. A passenger in the other vehicle was also killed, and the driver suffered serious injuries.

No identities were released.

The northbound lanes were closed at Grant Street, but they have since been reopened.

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Nov. 7.

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety