2 deaths, 72 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Huntington Beach nursing home

Two residents died of coronavirus complications and 72 other residents and staff members tested COVID-19 positive at a nursing home in Huntington Beach, officials said.

More than half the residents and nearly a quarter of the staff tested positive for the coronavirus at Huntington Valley Healthcare Center located on the intersection of Newland Street and Talbert Avenue near Huntington Beach Hospital.

According to authorities, two residents in their 70s died from virus complications.

RELATED: Interactive Map of Coronavirus Cases

Officials said 48 residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the 48 who contracted the virus, 14 of them have been hospitalized and 34 were self-isolating.

RELATED:

• 4 deaths, 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Redondo Beach senior home

Advertisement

• COVID-19 strikes South Bay assisted living facility; 3 test positive, 7 await results

• 30 patients, some staff members infected with COVID-19 at Riverside nursing home

• 2 senior citizens dead at Yucaipa nursing home while 51 residents, 6 staff members test positive for COVID-19

In addition, 24 of its staff members also tested positive and are self-isolating.

The site has a COVID-19 isolation unit where staff members are given N95 masks and other protective equipment.

Huntington Valley Healthcare Center officials said a number of preventative measures were implemented last month including temporarily banning visitors and screening its staff daily.

A family member of a CNA at the facility told FOX 11 they have concerns. However, the remaining staff members have continued to show up to work at the facility because they love their jobs, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.