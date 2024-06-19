2 drivers killed in Chandler crash

Two people are dead following a crash on Wednesday in Chandler.

The crash happened on June 19 near Price and Germann Roads.

Chandler Police say the crash involved two vehicles. Both drivers were killed in the crash. The drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

No identities were released.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

"Right now it’s too early to determine if speed, impairment, or other factors resulted in the collision," police said. "Investigators will determine that at a later time after a reconstruction of the scene and further investigation."

The intersection was shut down for several hours, but it has been reopened.

Two drivers are dead following a crash on June 19 near Price and Germann Roads.

Map of where the crash happened