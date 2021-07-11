2 firefighters, including fire chief, die in plane crash while surveying wildfire in Wikieup, Arizona

article

Two firefighters died in an aviation accident after their plane went down while surveying a 300-acre wildfire burning near Wikieup, Arizona, officials said on Saturday.

Fire officials said the crash involved an air attack aircraft that had been performing aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire burning in Mohave County.

Both crew members on board did not survive. One of the victims was identified as Fire Chief Jeff Piechura, and the other one was described as a seasoned Forest Service pilot. Their name was not released.

"Chief Piechura, we mourn your loss today," read a statement from Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. "You were on one of the very best. Our condolences are with your family and so many fire service members impacted by this sudden loss. Rest in Peace."





The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

A map showing the location of the Cedar Basin Fire burning in Mohave County.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





