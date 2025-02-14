Police investigating murder-suicide at Chandler home

The Brief 2 people were found dead inside a home in Chandler, according to police. The incident took place near Dobson and Germann Roads. Police say the case involves a murder-suicide.



Chandler Police say they are investigating a case of murder-suicide at a home in the East Valley city.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a home near Dobson and Germann Roads to conduct a welfare check when two people were found dead inside. They confirmed the deaths were the result of a murder suicide at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

What they're saying:

"There is no danger to the community and no outstanding suspects," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to identify the two people who were found dead inside the home other than they were a man and a woman. However, they did say they are working to reach out to the two people's next of kin.

In addition, police have released few other details surrounding the incident.

What's next:

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Area where the incident happened