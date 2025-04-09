2 found dead inside Maricopa home, police say

The Brief Two people were found dead on April 9 near John Wayne Parkway and Bowlin Road. The victims were not identified. There is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.



Two adults were found dead on Wednesday inside a home in Maricopa, police said.

What we know:

The Maricopa Police Department says officers responded at 11 a.m. on April 9 to a home near John Wayne Parkway and Bowlin Road to conduct a welfare check and found two adults dead.

Detectives also responded and are conducting a death investigation.

What we don't know:

The victims were not identified.

What they're saying:

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under active investigation," police said. "The Maricopa Police Department is working in coordination with the Pinal County Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, preliminary information indicates there is no ongoing threat to the community."

Map of where the victims were found