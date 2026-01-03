Expand / Collapse search

2 found shot inside car in Maricopa after possible road rage incident, police say

Published  January 3, 2026 9:35pm MST
The Brief

    • Two people were injured in a shooting inside a vehicle Saturday night near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Russell Road.
    • One victim is hospitalized with serious injuries while the second sustained minor injuries.
    • Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from road rage.

MARICOPA, Ariz. - Two people were found shot inside of a vehicle in Maricopa on Saturday evening, according to the Maricopa Police Department. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Maricopa-Case Grande Highway and Russell Road just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 regarding shots being fired.

Two people were found with injuries inside of a car. One was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals the shooting may have been a result of a road rage incident between two cars. The roadway remains closed for the evening.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims were not released. It is unclear if police have a suspect.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

