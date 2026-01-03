2 found shot inside car in Maricopa after possible road rage incident, police say
MARICOPA, Ariz. - Two people were found shot inside of a vehicle in Maricopa on Saturday evening, according to the Maricopa Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the area of Maricopa-Case Grande Highway and Russell Road just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 regarding shots being fired.
Two people were found with injuries inside of a car. One was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries.
Preliminary investigation reveals the shooting may have been a result of a road rage incident between two cars. The roadway remains closed for the evening.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victims were not released. It is unclear if police have a suspect.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area where the shooting occurred.
