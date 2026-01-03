2 found shot inside car in Maricopa after possible road rage incident, police say

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting inside a vehicle Saturday night near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Russell Road. One victim is hospitalized with serious injuries while the second sustained minor injuries. Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from road rage.



Two people were found shot inside of a vehicle in Maricopa on Saturday evening, according to the Maricopa Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Maricopa-Case Grande Highway and Russell Road just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 regarding shots being fired.

Two people were found with injuries inside of a car. One was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals the shooting may have been a result of a road rage incident between two cars. The roadway remains closed for the evening.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims were not released. It is unclear if police have a suspect.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.