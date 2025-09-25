Expand / Collapse search
2 men found shot in Phoenix; investigation underway

By
Published  September 25, 2025 4:19pm MST
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting on Sept. 25 near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. Two men were injured in the shooting.

The Brief

    • The Phoenix Police Department says two men were found with gunshot wounds on Thursday, Sept. 25.
    • The shooting happened near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road at around 3 p.m.
    • The men are expected to survive as their injuries, police say, aren't life-threatening.

PHOENIX - Two men were shot in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, police say, and they're expected to survive.

What we know:

The Sept. 25 shooting happened at around 3 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"When officers arrived, they located two adult males with at least one gunshot wound each. The men were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

The investigation into this shooting continues.

What we don't know:

We don't know what led up to the shooting.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews