2 men found shot in Phoenix; investigation underway
article
PHOENIX - Two men were shot in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, police say, and they're expected to survive.
What we know:
The Sept. 25 shooting happened at around 3 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
"When officers arrived, they located two adult males with at least one gunshot wound each. The men were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.
The investigation into this shooting continues.
What we don't know:
We don't know what led up to the shooting.
No names have been released in this case.
Map of the area where the shooting happened