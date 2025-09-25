2 men found shot in Phoenix; investigation underway

article

The Brief The Phoenix Police Department says two men were found with gunshot wounds on Thursday, Sept. 25. The shooting happened near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road at around 3 p.m. The men are expected to survive as their injuries, police say, aren't life-threatening.



What we know:

The Sept. 25 shooting happened at around 3 p.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"When officers arrived, they located two adult males with at least one gunshot wound each. The men were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

The investigation into this shooting continues.

What we don't know:

We don't know what led up to the shooting.

No names have been released in this case.

