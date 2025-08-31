2 men killed in shooting near downtown Phoenix

article

The Brief Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 22nd and Roosevelt streets on Aug. 30 at around 7:45 a.m. That's where they found two people: one had stabbing and gunshot injuries while the other had gunshot injuries. Malik Hopkins, 28, and Warren Middlebrooks, 37, both died at the hospital.



Two men died in a shooting near downtown Phoenix on Saturday, the police department said.

What we know:

At around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 30, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 22nd and Roosevelt streets. When they got there, they found two men who had been shot.

Malik Hopkins, 28, died from stabbing and gunshot wounds. Warren Middlebrooks, 37, died from gunshot wounds.

"It was learned that Middlebrooks and Hopkins were engaged in a physical fight and during the fight a handgun and a knife were produced," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower. "It is believed both men were fighting over the same handgun and had shot each other during the altercation."

