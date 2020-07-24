2 men try to burn an elderly woman alive in Brooklyn

article

Police in New York are trying to find two men who attacked an elderly woman and tried to set her on fire.

The NYPD says it happened at about 6:45 p.m. on July 14, on 16th Ave. at 77th St. in Bensonhurst.

The 89-year-old woman was approached by two men. One of them slapped her in the face. She tried to get away and one of the men used a match or lighter to light her shirt on fire.

She was not seriously hurt in the incident.

Police released a short video of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.