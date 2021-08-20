2 planes clip wings at Hollywood Burbank Airport

article

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating after two planes clipped wings at the Hollywood Burbank Airport Friday morning. Travelers flying into and out of the airport were told to expect delays.

Shortly after 6 a.m., an American Airlines plane was being towed for departure and one of its wings touched the wing of an Alaska Airlines plane, according to Burbank airport officials.

No passengers were aboard at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported.

The airport was temporarily closed after the collision. The airport has since reopened, however, Runway 15 remains closed during the federal investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

