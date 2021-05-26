2 Tacoma officers charged with murder in death of Manuel 'Manny' Ellis; 3rd officer charged with manslaughter

Two Tacoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis and a third officer has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. There are warrants out for their arrests.

Charges were not announced for Masyih Ford and Armando Farinas, the two other officers who were under investigation.

The three officers charged in Ellis's death are still on paid administrative leave, according to the Tacoma city manager.

Ferguson said it's the first time the AG's office has criminally charged police officers for use of deadly force - and the second time homicide charges have been filed in Washington against officers since voters approved Initiative 940 in November 2018. You can read the evidence from the AG's office in court documents below:

If convicted, the standard sentencing range for second-degree murder with no prior criminal history is 10 to 18 years in prison. The standard range for first-degree manslaughter with no prior criminal history is 6.5 to 8.5 years. But the maximum sentence for both charges is life in prison, Ferguson said.

Attorney James Bible said Ellis's family "has waited 14 months to find out if the state will prosecute Manny's killers."

"The wait has been difficult," he said.

The Ellis family and their attorney will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live here:

Gov. Jay Inslee, in a prepared statement, called the charges "the first step in our system of justice."

"We must remain proactive – from those of us in elected office to those providing services in our communities – to turn the tide of injustice," he said.

Tacoma city officials and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they will release statements Thursday afternoon.

The Tacoma Police Union issued the following statement in response to the charges:

"We are disappointed that facts were ignored in favor of what appears to be a politically motivated witch hunt. We look forward to trial. An unbiased jury will find that the officers broke no laws and, in fact, acted in accordance with the law, their training, and Tacoma Police Department policies. An unbiased jury will not allow these fine public servants to be sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment. Like every community member, our officers are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

‘Can't Breathe'

The decision comes more than 14 months after Ellis died while in police custody and galvanized calls for justice, new police accountability laws and protests in Western Washington.

Ellis, 33, was walking home from a convenience store on March 3, 2020, when Tacoma police said they saw him trying to get inside a car as it made a turn.

Manuel "Manny" Ellis

Police said Ellis charged at one officer, lifted him up and violently threw him to the ground, but video of the incident filmed by two witnesses contradicted the police narrative.

Witness video shows Ellis repeatedly telling officers "I can't breathe" as they put him in a chokehold and placed a spit hood over his head.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide - respiratory arrest due to hypoxia caused by physical restraint. The ME's office said drug intoxication and an underlying heart condition were also contributing factors, as was the spit hood used by police.

The autopsy report was released in June, the same week protests erupted around the world in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was initially handling the investigation, but Inslee assigned the case to a special investigative team in June after it became public that a deputy from the sheriff’s office was at the scene the night Ellis died.

That Pierce County sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Gary Sanders, had "participated in restraining" Ellis, Inslee said, amounting to "an incurable conflict."

Four Tacoma officers were placed on paid leave in June when the autopsy report was released: Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, who are white; Masyih Ford, who is Black; and Timothy Rankine, who is Asian-American. A fifth Tacoma officer, Armando Farinas, has since been placed on leave.

Sanders was not placed on leave, the sheriff's department said.

The special investigative team included Ferguson, the chief deputy attorney general, the AG's chief of staff, a deputy attorney general; three assistant attorneys general in the Criminal Justice Division, including the division chief; an assistant attorney general in the Wing Luke Civil Rights Division; a special assistant attorney general, and two retired state court judges.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards has repeatedly called for the officers involved to be fired.

Ellis' death - and the investigation that followed - have drawn attention to gaps in Washington’s police accountability law and inspired what Inslee has called the "most comprehensive" police reform laws in the nation.

The dozen bills Inslee signed May 18 include outright bans on police use of chokeholds - like the one officers put Ellis in the night he died - neck restraints, and no-knock warrants like the one that helped lead to Breonna Taylor’s killing in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

