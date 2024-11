The Brief Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in south Phoenix. Two crime scenes were closed for the ongoing investigation. No information was provided on a suspect.



Two teenagers were shot overnight near the intersection 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to Phoenix Police.

A car that appeared to have a bullet hole in it was seen in the vicinity.

Officers initially responded a nearby area off 79th Drive where they found the injured teenagers.

Both areas were closed for an investigation.

No further information was provided.