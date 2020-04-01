2 Tempe police officers hospitalized following apartment fire

Firefighters say three people, including two Tempe police officers, were hospitalized following an early-morning apartment fire.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the fire broke out on a third-floor apartment at an apartment complex near Apache and McClintock Wednesday morning.

The complex did not have a sprinkler system, but crews from Tempe and Mesa were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units.

All three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting eight people who were displaced due to the fire.