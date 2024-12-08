20 residents displaced by Glendale building fire

The Brief 20 residents are without homes after a fire swept through a building on Dec. 8 in Glendale. Rural Metro Fire says several dogs were rescued, but one did die in the fire. Residents are working with the Red Cross to figure out their next steps.



Twenty people are out of their homes for the holidays after an apartment fire in Glendale.

The Dec. 8 fire happened near 80th and Glendale avenues.

The damage from this fire is visible along the south side of the building. No people were injured, but a dog was killed in the fire.

It's a tragic incident just weeks before Christmas.

Rural Metro Fire says there are 20 adults displaced by this fire. Crews on scene were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the entire building as residents were evacuated.

They now need to find another place to sleep. Four dogs were rescued from the building, as well.

A woman who lives in one of the units says she is still in shock.

"This is overwhelming because you don't know what you're gonna do, what the next step is or what is gonna come next. So, thank God, and we have a lot of people praying for us so we're covered by God, which is good," Lisa Turner said.

The Red Cross was also there, helping people affected by the fire. They said it's a two-pronged approach to getting resources to those in need.

"What we do when we get on the scene is we provide them with financial support and emotional comfort so they can get off the street, and they have somewhere to go for the next 24–48 hours. Then our case work unit follows up with them and talks to them about long-term recovery and what resources they might find available," said Michael Young, Red Cross Disaster Action Team Coordinator.

Several units were on scene to help Rural Metro Fire Department, including crews from Phoenix, Glendale and Sun City.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The fire is believed to have started in one of the units.

If you want to donate to help the victims, click here.