2020 Arizona State Fair postponed amid COVID-19

Organizers of the Arizona State Fair say the annual event has been postponed for 2020 due to COVID-19.

Officials announced the decision to postpone, via a post made on the fair's verified Facebook page on the afternoon of August 20.

"After reviewing information from staff, seeking guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services and analyzing all of the options, the Board voted unanimously to postpone the event due to COVID-19," a portion of the post read.

Organizers say some events may be hosted virtually, with the livestock show accepting online entry, and the Esports competition that will happen as a series of virtual tournaments.

In the Facebook post, fair officials appear to signal that 2020's fair will not happen at all.

"Until we can make memories once again, see you in 2021. We will miss you," the end of the post read.

According to State Fair officials, over 1.2 million people attended the fair in 2019, and the event has an average of $90 million in economic impact annually.