2020 New York City Marathon canceled due to coronavirus

The 2020 running of the New York City Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were concerns about the health and safety of the runners and spectators who line the streets of the city. There are also many volunteers and staff that are involved in the race.

The race had been scheduled for Nov. 1.

The New York Road Runners, which organizes the world's largest marathon.

>Evolution of NYC Marathon from 1970 to 2020

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners said in a statement.

Advertisement

This year's event was set to be the 50th running of the race. It was first held in 1970.

Registered runners will have the option of receiving a refund or guaranteed paid entry in the 2021,2022, or 2023 race.

A virtual marathon will also be held in October. Race organizers will share details on that event in July.

The next running of the New York City Marathon will take place on November 7, 2021.