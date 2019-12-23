25 states raising the minimum wage come Jan. 1, 2020
LOS ANGELES - Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 - but more than 20 states are raising that amount to as much as $15 come Jan. 1, 2020.
Even some cities, such as Los Angeles, are taking it a step further and raising the minimum wage higher than what states will do, according to the Labor Law Center.
Here are the 26 states that will raise the minimum wage:
- Alaska - $10.19
- Arizona - $12
- Arkansas - $10
- California - $13
- Colorado - $12
- Connecticut - $11
- Florida - $8.56
- Illinois - $9.25
- Maine - $12
- Maryland - $11
- Massachusetts - $12.75
- Michigan - $9.65
- Minnesota - $10
- Missouri - $9.45
- Montana - $8.65
- Nevada - $9
- New Jersey - $11
- New Mexico - $9
- New York - $11.80
- Ohio - $8.70
- Oregon - $11.25
- South Dakota - $9.30
- Vermont - $10.96
- Washington - $13.50
- Washington, D.C. - $15
Some of the states’ minimum wage numbers may vary depending on the size of the business, the Labor Law Center stated, but those who do meet employee-size requirements must instate the new wage immediately.