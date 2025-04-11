28 hikers, including 25 kids with special needs, rescued near Lake Mead

The Brief A group of 28 hikers, including 25 children with special needs, were rescued on April 10 near Lake Mead. Officials say the group was trying to hike the Arizona Hot Springs trail in the Willow Beach area. A day earlier, a hiker died on the Arizona Hot Springs Trail.



Thursday's heat in Arizona turned dangerous for a group of hikers at Lake Mead in the northwestern part of the state.

What they're saying:

The National Park Service says rangers responded on April 10 to the Willow Beach area to rescue a group of 28 hikers, which included 25 children with special needs.

The group attempted to hike the Arizona Hot Spring Trail. NPS says the group did not have "adequate preparation."

"This incident underscores the severity of the current conditions and the significant strain these emergencies place on park resources," NPS wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials say Arizona Hot Springs Trail and Goldstrike Trail are closed as temperatures are expected to exceed 100°F in the area.

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, NPS says a hiker died on the Arizona Hot Springs Trail in a suspected heat-related incident. Five other people from the same hiking group also suffered heat-related illnesses and had to be evacuated by helicopter.

What you can do:

Officials advise you to check their website for the latest updates and information on closures in the area before going out for a hike.

Map of Arizona Hot Spring Trailhead