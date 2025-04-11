Expand / Collapse search
28 hikers, including 25 kids with special needs, rescued near Lake Mead

By
Published  April 11, 2025 7:18am MST
Mohave County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Kids with special needs rescued near Lake Mead

Arizona's heat turned dangerous for a large group of hikers on Thursday near Lake Mead. Officials say rangers were called in to rescue a group of 28 hikers, which included 25 children with special needs, who were attempting to hike Arizona Hot Springs Trail in the Willow Beach area.

The Brief

    • A group of 28 hikers, including 25 children with special needs, were rescued on April 10 near Lake Mead.
    • Officials say the group was trying to hike the Arizona Hot Springs trail in the Willow Beach area.
    • A day earlier, a hiker died on the Arizona Hot Springs Trail.

WILLOW BEACH, Ariz. - Thursday's heat in Arizona turned dangerous for a group of hikers at Lake Mead in the northwestern part of the state.

What they're saying:

The National Park Service says rangers responded on April 10 to the Willow Beach area to rescue a group of 28 hikers, which included 25 children with special needs.

The group attempted to hike the Arizona Hot Spring Trail. NPS says the group did not have "adequate preparation."

"This incident underscores the severity of the current conditions and the significant strain these emergencies place on park resources," NPS wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials say Arizona Hot Springs Trail and Goldstrike Trail are closed as temperatures are expected to exceed 100°F in the area.

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, NPS says a hiker died on the Arizona Hot Springs Trail in a suspected heat-related incident. Five other people from the same hiking group also suffered heat-related illnesses and had to be evacuated by helicopter.

What you can do:

Officials advise you to check their website for the latest updates and information on closures in the area before going out for a hike.

Map of Arizona Hot Spring Trailhead

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a Facebook post from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area - National Park Service.

