3 car crash leaves pedestrian dead in north Phoenix, police say

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a three-car collision that left a man dead.

According to a brief statement released by Sgt. Brian Bower, the incident happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Northern.

"When officers arrived just after 1:00 p.m., they learned a female suspect had collided with two other vehicles, causing one of the vehicles to crash into a pole and strike an adult male pedestrian standing near the pole," read a portion of the statement. "The female suspect ran from the scene and has not been contacted at this time."

The male pedestrian, according to police, was declared dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire crews. Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say all eastbound and westbound traffic along Northern Avenue in the area will be closed down until the on-scene investigation concludes.

(Click here for interactive map)