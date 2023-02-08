What to expect at the WM Phoenix Open this week

There's one last day of fun and games before the greatest show on grass gets down to business at the WM Phoenix Open.

On Wednesday, the pros will be teaming up with athletes and celebrities for the popular Annexus Pro-Am.

The first group will hit the links at 8:30 a.m., and foursomes will team up with a pair of PGA Tour pros.

Some of the big stars taking part in Wednesday's event include:

Former Arizona Cardinals stars Larry Fitzgerald and J.J. Watt

NFL all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith

Women's soccer superstar Carli Lloyd

Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps

MLB icons Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez

Country music star Jason Aldean

After the Pro-Am, check out the "Shot at Glory" a closest-to-the-pin contest for a chance at $1 million for charity on the iconic 16th hole.

General admission tickets are available for $75.

Wednesday afternoon, the party gets started at the Birds Nest Opening Night. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., and the headliners will take the stage at around 8:30 p.m.

If you want to check out a show, today could be your only chance: Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Chris Lane are performing in the only show night of this four-day concert series that isn't sold out.

Tickets are $90.

Other headliners this week:

Thursday: Jason Aldean

Friday: Machine Gun Kelly

Saturday: The Chainsmokers

Tournament play begins Thursday, Feb. 9. General admission for Thursday and Sunday are $75, and spectating on Friday and Saturday will cost $100.

Get tickets here: https://wmphoenixopen.com/tickets/

Birds Nest tickets: https://wmphoenixopen.com/tickets/birds-nest-tickets/

