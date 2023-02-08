First lady Jill Biden to visit Arizona on Feb. 13
MESA, Ariz. - First lady Jill Biden will visit the Grand Canyon State next week, the White House said Wednesday.
Biden will be in Mesa on Feb. 13 "to highlight the Biden's Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."
After visiting Mesa, Biden will travel to Valparaiso, Indiana on Feb. 17.
Last March, Biden traveled to Chandler to visit an Intel plant. Last December, President Joe Biden visited a computer chip plant in Arizona.
No further details on the first lady's visit have been released.
WASHINGTON, DC UNITED STATES- JANUARY 26: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks at a Lunar New Years celebration at the White House on January 26th, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)