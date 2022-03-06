First Lady Jill Biden visits Intel plant in Chandler to highlight education as part of Arizona tour

First Lady Jill Biden is on a visit to Arizona to highlight job training and cancer treatment programs, two policy priorities mentioned by President Joe Biden in his first State of the Union address.

The First Lady's trip to Phoenix and Tucson on March 7 and 8 was announced by White House officials on Sunday.

"This trip will focus on uniting Americans around issues with bipartisan support, like providing job training and ending cancer as we know it," according to the White House.

First Lady toured Intel plant during Phoenix stop

On March 7, the First Lady landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport just before 1:00 p.m. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego greeted her before the First Lady was whisked away to tour the Intel plant in Chandler.

The stop was aimed at highlighting Intel's partnership with Maricopa Community Colleges. The Biden Administration’s America Rescue Plan funded part of the program that educates students seeking careers in semiconductors and manufacturing.

Jill Biden is later scheduled to speak at a finance event for the Democratic National Committee in Chandler before heading to Tucson on Monday evening.

First Lady expected to tour health center in Tucson

First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks to Air Force personnel and their families, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

In Tucson, the First Lady is expected to visit the San Xavier Health Center on the Tohono O'odham Nation to promote the administration's Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

"Their tour will focus on Tohono O’odham Nation’s cancer program and services, including those provided in partnership with the University of Arizona Cancer Center," officials said.

The First Lady is expected to tour the San Xavier del Bac Mission and attend a traditional dance performance as well.

Following her Tucson trip, the First Lady will be in Nevada to visit with students at a community college in Reno before heading to Kentucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.