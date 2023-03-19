Expand / Collapse search
3 children reported dead in Phoenix in one morning, police say

By May Phan
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are investigating after three children were found dead in separate incidents in the span of one hour Sunday morning.

In each case, a child was found not breathing in the following locations and times on March 19:

  • 55th Avenue and McDowell Road - 5:30 a.m.
  • 29th Street and Virginia Avenue - 5:30 a.m.
  • 24th Street and Broadway Road - 6:30 a.m.

In the Broadway Road case, an infant died after being rushed to the hospital. 

The child found in west Phoenix also died at the hospital, and the child involved in the last case died at the scene.

Police said the incidents are not related to drownings.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but their deaths do not appear suspicious, according to Sgt. Robert Scherer with Phoenix PD.

"Ruling foul play out completely wouldn’t be the right thing at this time," Scherer said. "However I can tell you that neither of these cases have elements that would be suspicious to investigators."

The cause of death in each case will be determined by the medical examiner's office.