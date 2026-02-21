3 hospitalized in critical condition after crash in Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix firefighters responded to a three-vehicle crash near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road on Saturday morning involving eight patients. Three individuals—an adult male, an adult female, and a young boy—were rushed to local hospitals in critical condition. Four other children were treated for minor injuries and transported in stable condition.



When firefighters arrived at the scene of an accident on February 21 around 10:30 a.m., they found three vehicles involved, along with multiple patients.

"A total of eight patients were evaluated. Six patients were transported to local hospitals," stated Captain Mike Johnson II of the Phoenix Fire Department.

What we know:

Johnson listed the following conditions of the patients:

Pediatric male transported as an immediate in critical condition.

Adult male transported as an immediate in critical condition.

Adult female transported as an immediate in critical condition.

Pediatric male transported as a delayed with minor injuries.

Pediatric male transported as a delayed with minor injuries.

Pediatric male transported as a delayed with minor injuries.

Pediatric female transported as a delayed with minor injuries.

Two patients refused transportation to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The names and ages of the persons involved in the accident have not been released.

What's next:

The investigation was turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.

Map of the area