Three people are in the hospital on Sunday night following a crash involving a city bus in Phoenix.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the morning of June 9 near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the car suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Two passengers from the bus were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

