3-legged gator, bound with boxing tape, found outside Tampa sanctuary

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

3-legged gator, bound with boxing tape, found outside Tampa sanctuary

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
GATOR4-RESIZED.jpg article

Courtesy: Croc Encounters

TAMPA, Fla. - A 5-foot, 10-inch alligator with a missing limb and boxing tape around her jaws, front legs, and tail was discovered Thursday outside Croc Encounters, an educational and wildlife sanctuary facility in Tampa.

According to the sanctuary, the gator was spotted outside the gates by a group of people arriving for a tour. Croc Encounters staff say they immediately went to investigate and by the time they got to the gates, the gator had made its way down the road and was headed toward U.S. 301.

After calling the nuisance gator hotline and a deputy, who arrived on the scene, Croc Encounters received a permit to remove the gator and bring her into the sanctuary.

READ Large gator wakes up Plant City couple by banging on patio doors

While they were capturing the gator, staff found a casting net inside her mouth. They added that the clear boxing tape was split open, allowing her to be free, but it was still stuck on her body. One of the gator's legs was partially amputated, but staff says that was likely the result of a fight with another gator and was already healed. 

31cf1e58-GATOR2-RESIZED.jpg

Courtesy: Croc Encounters

Croc Encounters staff say they believe the gator was intentionally captured and bound with boxing tape, but they don’t know how she got to the sanctuary gates.

Croc Encounters says the gator has a new home at its sanctuary where she will be free from human harm.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

0ad40319-GATOR1-RESIZED.jpg

Courtesy: Croc Encounters