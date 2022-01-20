3 suspects wanted for shooting 2 teens in north Phoenix

article

Police are looking for three people suspected of shooting two teens in north Phoenix back in December.

According to Silent Witness, two 15-year-olds were shot near 16th Avenue and Sahuaro Drive at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 17. The shooters then ran east down Sahuaro Drive.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, and police did not release any details about their current condition.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video before the shooting happened.

Police released the following suspect descriptions:

5'6", 130-pound white male with long wavy brown hair and a red hoodie

5'6", 130-pound white male with long brown hair and a gray long-sleeve shirt

5'6", 130-pound Hispanic male with a black sweater and white shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

