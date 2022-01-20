Police use grappler to stop man accused of speeding, firing shots in Mesa neighborhood

Police say they used a grappler device to arrest a man accused of speeding and firing off gunshots in a Mesa neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired on Jan. 18 in a neighborhood near Stapley Drive and Main Street.

A witness told officers that a black Dodge Charger was speeding up and down the street. The witness said they yelled at the driver to slow down, but the driver continued to speed up and down the street. The driver then allegedly stopped in front of the witness' house, honked the horn, opened the car door and "began yelling and mocking the witness."

The witness took a photo of the driver and said they heard four gunshots when the vehicle left.

Police located a second witness who said they also saw the Dodge Charger speeding up and down the same street. The witness said they were outside their home when the driver held a gun outside the car's window and fired off four shots before leaving the area.

Police located the Dodge Charger and saw a man getting into the vehicle who matched the picture of the driver that was taken by the first witness.

A police helicopter followed the vehicle through Tempe and Phoenix before officers deployed the grappler to stop the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tre-Shawn Dorsett, was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including discharging a firearm within city limits.

"Dorsett admitted to officers that he was speeding and that someone yelled at him, but denied having a confrontation with anyone, even when he was shown the photo of himself antagonizing the first witness," police said.

