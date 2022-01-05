Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old who fell into north Phoenix swimming pool has died, Phoenix Police officials say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated January 6, 2022 2:01PM
North Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a 3-year-old boy who fell into a pool on Jan. 5 has died.

The incident reportedly happened in a residential neighborhood near Bell Road and the I-17. Phoenix Fire officials say when crews arrived, they found bystanders performing CPR on the boy, who was not breathing on his own and had no heartbeat. The child was then rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

