3-year-old who fell into north Phoenix swimming pool has died, Phoenix Police officials say

Phoenix Police officials say a 3-year-old boy who fell into a pool on Jan. 5 has died.

The incident reportedly happened in a residential neighborhood near Bell Road and the I-17. Phoenix Fire officials say when crews arrived, they found bystanders performing CPR on the boy, who was not breathing on his own and had no heartbeat. The child was then rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

City of Phoenix Water Safety Resources

https://www.phoenix.gov/fire/safety-information/home/water

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app