COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in Arizona now available to anyone 12 or older

The Arizona Dept. of Health Services has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots for anyone ages 12 or older, officials announced on Jan. 6.

This update comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the extra shot for kids ages 12-15 earlier this week. Additionally, a CDC panel endorsed the booster for 12- to 15-year-olds on Wednesday.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those under the age of 18. A booster has been recommended by health officials for anyone that received their first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago.

Officials say boosters are also recommended for those who received the Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

"We’re encouraged that even more Arizonans can update their protection against COVID-19 by getting a safe, free, and highly effective booster dose," said ADHS interim direction Don Herrington in a statement. "Meanwhile, there is plenty of vaccine for others to get the jab and dramatically reduce their risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19."

On Thursday, 10,679 new coronavirus cases were reported in Arizona along with 16 deaths. Researchers say the omicron variant is fueling the latest surge as it accounts for over 90% of the new cases in the state.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

