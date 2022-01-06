$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix Circle K

article

They may not have hit the jackpot, but someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million at a Phoenix gas station.

Officials say the $1 winning ticket was sold at a Circle K, located at 13802 N. 40th Street. The ticket matched five numbers but did not match the Powerball.

Additionally, three $50,000 tickets from Wednesday night's drawing were sold in the Valley:

Carioca 73, located at 1166 N. Higley Road in Mesa

Fiesta Barn Market, located at 12301 W. Buckeye Road in Avondale

Fry's Food Store, located at 520 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix

Each $50,000 ticket matched four of out five numbers, and the Powerball.

Two tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin for the $632.6 million jackpot, which was the seventh-largest prize in Powerball history.

The winning numbers from the Jan. 5 drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball number was 17.

