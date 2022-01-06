Expand / Collapse search

$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix Circle K

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Money
FOX 10 Phoenix
Two Multi-State Lotteries Each Offer Over $400 Jackpots article

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Expand

PHOENIX - They may not have hit the jackpot, but someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million at a Phoenix gas station.

Officials say the $1 winning ticket was sold at a Circle K, located at 13802 N. 40th Street. The ticket matched five numbers but did not match the Powerball.

Additionally, three $50,000 tickets from Wednesday night's drawing were sold in the Valley:

  • Carioca 73, located at 1166 N. Higley Road in Mesa
  • Fiesta Barn Market, located at 12301 W. Buckeye Road in Avondale
  • Fry's Food Store, located at 520 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix

Each $50,000 ticket matched four of out five numbers, and the Powerball.

Two tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin for the $632.6 million jackpot, which was the seventh-largest prize in Powerball history.

The winning numbers from the Jan. 5 drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball number was 17.

Related stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.