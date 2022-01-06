$1M Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix Circle K
PHOENIX - They may not have hit the jackpot, but someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million at a Phoenix gas station.
Officials say the $1 winning ticket was sold at a Circle K, located at 13802 N. 40th Street. The ticket matched five numbers but did not match the Powerball.
Additionally, three $50,000 tickets from Wednesday night's drawing were sold in the Valley:
- Carioca 73, located at 1166 N. Higley Road in Mesa
- Fiesta Barn Market, located at 12301 W. Buckeye Road in Avondale
- Fry's Food Store, located at 520 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix
Each $50,000 ticket matched four of out five numbers, and the Powerball.
Two tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin for the $632.6 million jackpot, which was the seventh-largest prize in Powerball history.
The winning numbers from the Jan. 5 drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball number was 17.
