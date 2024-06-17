36 hours later, Yavapai County driver rescued after crash down 200-foot embankment

article

A driver who crashed survived nearly two days while waiting to be rescued in a remote area of Yavapai County, the sheriff's office said.

At around 8 a.m. on June 15, deputies, along with fire and air crews, responded to a report of a crash about 10 miles north of Lake Pleasant on Castle Hot Springs Road.

They found a car and the driver trapped inside about 200 feet down an embankment. The driver was carried up and brought to safety.

Photo from Yavapai County Sheriffs Office

YCSO says the driver was dehydrated and had non-life-threatening injuries.

"During the investigation, it was learned the driver had crashed 36 hours prior to the rescue," YCSO said. "She survived off a few snacks and some water she had in her vehicle. She was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is now recovering."

There's no word on what caused the crash and/or why the driver appeared not to have called for help sooner.